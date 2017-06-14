बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जिस बैंक में डाका डाल एक-एक कर तोड़े गए 30 लॉकर उसकी इस सच्चाई ने उड़ा दिए हैं पुलिस के होश
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
pnb bank loot in ghaziabad stunned police because there found many loop holes
{"_id":"593f8e2e1126f49c418b509a","slug":"pnb-bank-loot-in-ghaziabad-stunned-police-because-there-found-many-loop-holes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0915\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u090f\u0915-\u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f 30 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 01:20 PM IST
गाजियाबाद के मोदीनगर के पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में हुई करोड़ों की चोरी अपने आप में एक संदेह की बड़ी कहानी कह रही है, कहीं इसमें बैंक के किसी कर्मचारी की मिली भगत तो नहीं है। पुलिस इस दिशा में भी जांच खंगाल रही है, क्योंकि बैंक में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम थे नहीं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"593f67d11126f4ac698b4955","slug":"30-bank-lockers-broken-and-crores-of-cash-and-ornaments-looted-in-pnb-bank-ghaziabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 30 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0935\u0930 \u0935 \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0932\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top