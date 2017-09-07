PHOTOS: फैक्ट्री में रात 2 बजे लगी भीषण आग, घंटों बाद भी नहीं थमीं लपटें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
plastic factory catches fire at mid night in ghaziabad, it is doused in morning see photos{"_id":"59b0d73d4f1c1be87f8b487d","slug":"plastic-factory-catches-fire-at-mid-night-in-ghaziabad-it-is-doused-in-morning-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0924 2 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0906\u0917, \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u092a\u091f\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.