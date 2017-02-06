बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें : देखें, मेवात में कैसे तैयार हो रहा है सफेद जहर,सोचने पर हो जाएंगे मजबूर
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 06:15 PM IST
नकली दूध बनाने वालों का मेवात जिला में कारोबार धड़ल्ले से चल रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग केवल खानापूर्ति के लिऐ इन दुग्ध डेरियों पर छापामारी करता हैं। तीन दिन पहले भी गांव मन्नाकी स्थित एक ऐसी ही दुग्ध डेरी में स्वास्थ्य विभाग कि टीम ने छापा मारा था जहां पर विभाग ने करीब 12 सैंपल लिये थे। लोगों का आरोप है कि विभाग ने सैंपल तो लिये लेकिन डेरी में रखे संदिग्ध सामान को जब्त नहीं किया, जिसकी वजह से डेरी मालिकों के हौंसले और बुलंद हो गए। अब डेरी वाले और ज्यादा नकली दूध बना रहे हैं।
