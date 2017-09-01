बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS: दिल्ली का सबसे बड़ा कूड़े का पहाड़ ढहा, दो की मौत के बाद कुछ ऐसा है वहां का हाल
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 06:10 PM IST
दिल्ली के सबसे बड़े डंपिंग ग्राउंड गाजीपुर में शुक्रवार को कूड़े के पहाड़ का एक बड़ा हिस्सा धंसने से कई गाड़ियां और लोग इसकी चपेट में आ गए।
(सभी फोटोः अमर उजाला)
