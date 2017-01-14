बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच गाते-बजाते और सेल्फी लेते मनाई गई लोहड़ी
{"_id":"5879c2344f1c1b222aba84d3","slug":"photos-of-lohri-celebration-in-delhi-ncr","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0917\u093e\u0924\u0947-\u092c\u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0939\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 11:46 AM IST
सर्द हवाओं में बोन फायर की तपिश जहां लोगों को सुकुन दे रही थी। वहीं ढोल पर थिरकते हर किसी के कदम देश की समृद्ध संस्कृति की बानगी, मौका था लोहड़ी पर्व का। दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पर्व कोई भी हो यहां उसका रंग काफी बेजोड़ होता है। शनिवार को शहर में 50 से अधिक स्थानों पर लोहड़ी का पर्व बड़े ही धूमधाम और हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया गया।
