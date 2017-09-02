PICS: देखें दिल्ली-एनसीआर में कैसे मनी बकरीद और आखिर क्यों की जाती है कुर्बानी, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
photos of bakrid celebration in delhi ncr and full story of this great festival of sacrifice{"_id":"59aa3dd94f1c1be5278b4e7b","slug":"photos-of-bakrid-celebration-in-delhi-ncr-and-full-story-of-this-great-festival-of-sacrifice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-\u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आज देशभर के साथ ही दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पूरे हर्षोल्लास से बकरीद का त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर दिल्ली की जामा मस्जिद समेत अन्य मस्जिदों में भी ईद-उल-जुहा(बकरीद) की नमाज पढ़ी गई। इस मौके पर बीजेपी के नेता मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने भी बकरीद की नमाज अदा की। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए आखिर क्यों आज के दिन दी जाती है कुर्बानी और लोगों ने कैसे मनाई बकरीद...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.