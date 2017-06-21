बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वर्जिनिटी जांचने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जाते हैं ये 4 दर्दनाक तरीके... होता है औरतों पर जुर्म
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 02:02 PM IST
कहने को हम 21वीं सदी में जी रहे हैं लेकिन, आज भी औरतें प्रताड़ना का शिकार हैं। उनके खिलाफ भयानक तरीकों को इस्तेमाल कर उनकी वर्जिनिटी को परखा जाता है। पढ़ेंगे तो आप के भी रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे।
