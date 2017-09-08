बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
‘शहर जोड़ो’ अभियान से हरियाणा-यूपी पर दबाव बनाएगा विपक्ष
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:19 PM IST
यमुना पर पुल बनाकर नोएडा को फरीदाबाद से जोड़ने की योजना दशक बाद भी सरकारी फाइलों से बाहर नहीं निकल पाई है। इससे प्रभावित नोएडा और गे्रटर फरीदाबाद के एक लाख लोगों की आवाज उठाने की तैयारी विपक्ष ने कर ली है। विपक्ष ने इसे राजनीतिक मुद्दा बनाकर हरियाणा और उत्तर प्रदेश की सरकार पर दबाव बनाने की तैयारी कर ली है। दोनों शहरों को आपस में जोडने के लिए शुरू होने वाले अभियान की शुरुआत यमुना से सटे ददसिया गांव से रविवार को होने जा रही है।
