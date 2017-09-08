Download App
‘शहर जोड़ो’ अभियान से हरियाणा-यूपी पर दबाव बनाएगा विपक्ष 

योगेश शर्मा/अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:19 PM IST
यमुना पर पुल बनाकर नोएडा को फरीदाबाद से जोड़ने की योजना दशक बाद भी सरकारी फाइलों से बाहर नहीं निकल पाई है। इससे प्रभावित नोएडा और गे्रटर फरीदाबाद के एक लाख लोगों की आवाज उठाने की तैयारी विपक्ष ने कर ली है। विपक्ष ने इसे राजनीतिक मुद्दा बनाकर हरियाणा और उत्तर प्रदेश की सरकार पर दबाव बनाने की तैयारी कर ली है। दोनों शहरों को आपस में जोडने के लिए शुरू होने वाले अभियान की शुरुआत यमुना से सटे ददसिया गांव से रविवार को होने जा रही है।

faridabad news

नया कानून

फ्लाइट और एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा करने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, लग सकता है लाइफटाइम बैन

Those who ruckus at the airport can be punished for two years' imprisonment

Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

