बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्या है वजह जो सिर्फ एक दिन में दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पकड़ गए 4.12 करोड़ के नए नोट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
new notes worth rupees 4 crore 12 lakh seized in delhi ncr in one day
{"_id":"587776a24f1c1b8327ba88a1","slug":"new-notes-worth-rupees-4-crore-12-lakh-seized-in-delhi-ncr-in-one-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u091c\u094b \u200c\u0938\u200c\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940-\u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u0906\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0917\u090f 4.12 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 06:55 PM IST
बृहस्पतिवार (12 जनवरी) का दिन दिल्ली और गाजियाबाद के लिए लगभग एक जैसा रहा। जहां एक ओर यहां कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ी तो करोड़ों के नए नोट लेकर चलने वाले भी खूब धरे गए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58774f844f1c1b7c58ba941e","slug":"myth-and-fact-about-indira-gandhi-marriage-proposal-to-swami-vivekanad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u0947\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58775a964f1c1b577fbaa63b","slug":"ludhiana-lady-gave-birth-to-four-child-two-boys-two-girls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0906\u090f 4 \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top