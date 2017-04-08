बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: पीएम मोदी ने शेख हसीना से मिलाने को बढ़ाया हाथ तो हुआ कुछ ऐसा
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 09:42 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के निमंत्रण पर भारत आईं बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना का आज राष्ट्रपति भवन में सेरेमोनियल रिसेप्शन हुआ। पहले प्रोटोकॉल तोड़ बांग्लादेशी प्रधानमंत्री को खुद एयरपोर्ट लेने पहुंचे पीएम मोदी ने आज राष्ट्रपति भवन पर भी खुद ही उनका स्वागत किया। इस दौरान एक बड़ा ही अजीब वाकया हुआ। आगे स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें पूरा वाकया।
(सभी फोटोः पीटीआई)
