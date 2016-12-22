बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मर्सिडीज में मर्डरः मां और भाई के सामने मारी गोली, लव ट्रैंगल ने ले ली सिमरन की जान!
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 12:12 PM IST
नजफगढ़ इलाके में मंगलवार रात मां व भाई के सामने एक किशोरी की मर्सीडीज कार में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी दोस्त मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से लाइसेंसी पिस्टल व मर्सिडिज कार बरामद की है। वारदात के समय मौके पर मौजूद किशोरी के दो अन्य दोस्तों से पुलिस पूछताछ कर मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।
