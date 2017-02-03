बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शपथ ग्रहण शुरू होने के पहले ही नगर सदन में लगा ताला, दो घंटे चली माथापच्ची
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 01:15 AM IST
शपथ ग्रहण के इंतजार में बैठे नवनिर्वाचित पार्षदों की उम्मीदों पर बृहस्पतिवार को पानी फिर गया। शहर की नई सरकार राजनीति का शिकार हो गई। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह को स्थगित कर दिया गया और इसका कारण मंडलायुक्त (गुरुग्राम) का अचानक बीमार होना बताया गया। सुबह 11 बजे दो पार्षद निगम सभागार पहुंचे थे बाकी 30 पार्षद मुख्य संसदीय सचिव सीमा त्रिखा के घर बैठक करने में जुटे रहे। अभी अगली तिथि की घोषणा नहीं की गई है। कानून के जानकारों का कहना है कि आगामी 9 फरवरी तक सदन का गठन हो जाना चाहिए।
