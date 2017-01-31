बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन खूबसूरत हसीनाओं को छोड़कर आज नोएडा लौट रहा बिग बॉस मनवीर
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:21 AM IST
200 ऑडी, 150 मर्सिडीज के साथ 1500 गाड़ियों का काफिला मंगलवार को मनवीर गुर्जर का स्वागत करेगा। अब तक दिल्ली व नोएडा से 1500 गाड़ियों का काफिला बुक किया जा चुका है। जिसमें 200 ऑडी, जगुआर, हम्मर व करीब 150 से ज्यादा मर्सिडीज हैं। वहीं, 20 डीजे व 25 बैंड भी शामिल किए गए हैं। डीएनडी के रास्ते मनवीर नोएडा में पहुंचेंगे। गुर्जर समेत आसपास के लोग एतिहासिक स्वागत करना चाहते हैं। खास बात यह है कि इतने बड़े कार्यक्रम के लिए कोई कंपनी आयोजन करने वाली नहीं है। इसलिए अंदेशा है कि कोई अफरा तफरी भी मच सकती है। जाम समेत अन्य अव्यवस्थाओं को लेकर पुलिस परेशान है।
