आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

अस्पताल पहुंचा मनवीर तो माना- 'हो चुकी है मेरी शादी, बेटी भी है'

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 06:27 PM IST
manveer gurjar confessed in a video that he is married and have daughter

ब‌िग बॉस 10 के ‌व‌िजेता मनवीर गुर्जर ने तमाम कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी के बाद आखिरकार ये बात मान ही ली क‌ि वे शादीशुदा हैं। एक टीवी चैनल को द‌िए अपने इंटरव्‍यू में मनवीर ने ये बात स्वीकार की ‌क‌ि उसकी शादी बिग बॉस के घर में जाने से पहले ही हो गई थी।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

noida news television news

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Viewed

12वीं पास युवक के लिए घर छोड़ भारत आई ये अमेरिकी गोरी, प्रपोज किया और कर ली शादी

American Girl Marriad to Himachali Boy, Read Love Story.
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर सात लाख लोगों को लगाया 3700 करोड़ का चूना

Cyber Crime: Like links on the internet from home, down 3,700 million swindle, three arrested
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

रोटी की जंग छेड़ने वाले BSF जवान तेज बहादुर को बड़ा झटका, पत्नी चिंतित

BSF personnel Tej Bahadur VRS cancelled, wife sharmila is in tension
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

मनवीर गुर्जर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज, धोनी व सैफ अली खान तक ने दी थी बधाई

fir registered against bigg boss manvir gurjar in noida
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Pics : मनवीर गुर्जर के स्वागत में साथियों ने जमकर मचाया हुड़दंग, कार की छत पर लटक कर किया डांस

Manveer Gujjar Welcome peers fiercely hoopla raised, while hanging on the roof of the car dance
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

वायरल तस्वीरें : पहले से शादीशुदा हैं बिग बॉस विजेता मनवीर गुर्जर और पांच साल की बेटी है

Viral Photos: Big Boss winner already married Gurjar Manveer
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top