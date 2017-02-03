बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अस्पताल पहुंचा मनवीर तो माना- 'हो चुकी है मेरी शादी, बेटी भी है'
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 06:27 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
बिग बॉस 10 के विजेता मनवीर गुर्जर ने तमाम कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी के बाद आखिरकार ये बात मान ही ली कि वे शादीशुदा हैं। एक टीवी चैनल को दिए अपने इंटरव्यू में मनवीर ने ये बात स्वीकार की कि उसकी शादी बिग बॉस के घर में जाने से पहले ही हो गई थी।
