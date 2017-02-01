बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics : मनवीर गुर्जर के स्वागत में साथियों ने जमकर मचाया हुड़दंग, कार की छत पर लटक कर किया डांस
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 09:20 AM IST
बिग बास-10 के विजेता मनवीर गुर्जर मंगलवार को अपने घर लौट आए । क्या नेता क्या अभिनेता मनवीर के समर्थकों की भीड़ ने सबको चौंका दिया। एनडी से नोएडा प्रवेश करते समय मनवीर के चाहने वाले कार के बाहर आधे लटके हुए दिखे तो कोई कार की छत पर बैठे मनवीर गुर्जर के नारे लगाते नजर आए। डीएनडी पर जाम न लगे, इसके चलते हमर में सवार मनवीर गुर्जर को कालिंदी कुंज के रास्ते सेक्टर-46 ले जाया गया। इस मौके को भुनाने कुछ नेता सेक्टर-46 पहुंचे। लेकिन मनवीर का कहना था कि यह राजनैतिक मंच नहीं बल्कि साथियों का मंच है। जिसके बाद नेताओं को उल्टे पांव वापस जाना पड़ा।
