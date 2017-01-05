बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी पर वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद मनोज तिवारी अब मीडिया को भी दे रहे 'ज्ञान'
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 02:21 PM IST
भाजपा के दिल्ली प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी का एक वीडियो इन दिनों काफ़ी चर्चा में है। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो में वो एक गीत गुनगुनाते दिख रहे हैं और आसपास बैठे नेता हंस रहे हैं।
मामला इसलिए तूल पकड़ गया क्योंकि गाना नोटबंदी के दौरान कतार में खड़े लोगों से जुड़ा है और आम आदमी पार्टी के मुताबिक मनोज इसमें नोटबंदी से त्रस्त जनता का मज़ाक बना रहे हैं।
बीबीसी से ख़ास बातचीत में मनोज तिवारी ने कहा, ''मैंने भी देखा कि मेरा एक गाना वो लोग वायरल कर रहे हैं। गाना है 'देशभक्त हैं कतार में, लगी है भारी भीड़। तकलीफ़ों से सज रही भारत की तक़दीर। आप बताइए इसमें क्या ख़राबी है?''
मनोज तिवारी का वायरल वीडियो देखने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
