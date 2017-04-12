बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
योगी ने लगाया मोहब्बत पर पहरा, तो सिसोदिया ने प्रेमी जोड़ों को दिया ये ऑफर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
manish sisodia offers love couples to come Delhi for romance
{"_id":"58ee134b4f1c1b6137cf75a7","slug":"manish-sisodia-offers-love-couples-to-come-delhi-for-romance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0938\u094b\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:24 PM IST
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ योगी के एंटी रोमियो स्क्वॉड को लेकर बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं और युवतियों से हो रहे छेड़छाड़ को रोकने के लिए एंटी रोमियो स्क्वॉड जैसा कदम सही है, लेकिन अगर कोई लड़का-लड़की साथ-साथ जा रहे हो, तो उन्हें बेवजह परेशान करना ठीक नहीं। ऐसा करना 18वीं सदी में वापस जाने जैसा होगा। उन्होंने यूपी के प्रेमी जोड़ों को ऑफर देते हुए कहा, 'आप दिल्ली आइए और दिल खोलकर प्यार करिए।'
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58edc42c4f1c1b9d36cf71a2","slug":"unemployment-allowance-for-youth-apply-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0938 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ede0084f1c1b9c36cf727e","slug":"link-aadhar-card-with-your-bank-account-before-30th-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58edf0284f1c1b874acf750d","slug":"father-told-story-of-gangster-son-surender-geong-surender-gyong-killed-in-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915 \u0925\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0940, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58c50d1a4f1c1b8264dc3e6a","slug":"punjab-election-results-dissatisfaction-at-kejriwal-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u0941\u092a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0942, \u091b\u0941\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947-\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e8d0c64f1c1b82575b747f","slug":"kejriwal-parties-and-serves-his-guests-with-plate-worth-rupees-12000-bjp-in-attacking-mode","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 16000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u092c\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ecc4fb4f1c1b462dcf614a","slug":"arvind-kejriwal-government-faces-new-allegation-eating-one-crore-rupees-samosa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"16000 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u094b\u0938\u0947!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58edb0014f1c1b6137cf7023","slug":"mcd-election-2017-cm-yogi-adityanath-to-do-2-public-meetings-in-delhi-to-woo-voters","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u0938\u0940\u0921\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935\u0903 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0928\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top