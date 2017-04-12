आपका शहर Close

IPL-2017

योगी ने लगाया मोहब्बत पर पहरा, तो सिसोदिया ने प्रेमी जोड़ों को दिया ये ऑफर

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 08:24 PM IST
manish sisodia offers love couples to come Delhi for romance

दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ योगी के एंटी रोमियो स्क्वॉड को लेकर बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं और युवतियों से हो रहे छेड़छाड़ को रोकने के लिए एंटी रोमियो स्क्वॉड जैसा कदम सही है, लेकिन अगर कोई लड़का-लड़की साथ-साथ जा रहे हो, तो उन्हें बेवजह परेशान करना ठीक नहीं। ऐसा करना 18वीं सदी में वापस जाने जैसा होगा। उन्होंने यूपी के प्रेमी जोड़ों को ऑफर देते हुए कहा, 'आप दिल्ली आइए और दिल खोलकर प्यार करिए।'

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

