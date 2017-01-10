आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

राहुल गांधी की बाइक चलाने वाले ने भी छोड़ा कांग्रेस का हाथ, पकड़ा बीजेपी का साथ

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 12:40 PM IST
man who drives rahul gandhi bike in Bhatta and Parsaul villages left congress joins bjp

यूपी इलेक्शन के ठीक पहले कांग्रेस के लिए यहीं से एक बुरी खबर आई है। राहुल गांधी के बेहद करीबी रह चुके और गाढ़े समय में उनका साथ देने वाले एक युवा नेता ने उनका साथ छोड़ दिया है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

election election 2017

सपा का दंगल

मुलायम का रामगोपाल पर हमला- बेटे को बहकाया, एक ही आदमी विवाद की जड़

mulayam singh reaches election commission in delhi

Most Viewed

बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाएं, हर महीने 1000 जमा कराएं, देखिए फायदा

open bank account and deposit 1000 rupee every month under sukanya samriddhi yojana
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शिमला-मनाली आ रहे हैं तो पहले देख लें ये तस्वीरें, फिर ही लें फैसला

slipping and sliding on snow in queen of the hills shimla
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इंटरनेट पर आते ही सपना के नए गाने ने मचाया धमाल, एक दिन में वायरल

sapna chaudhary against in headlines due to latest song viral on youtube
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

अभिषेक बच्चन ने सरेआम उड़ाया सलमान का मजाक, ठहाके लगा कर हंसीं ऐश्वर्या

Bdy Spcl: बचपन में यौन शोषण का शिकार हुई थीं कल्कि,दो साल में ही टूट गई थी शादी

Bdy Spcl: बचपन में यौन शोषण का शिकार हुई थीं कल्कि,दो साल में ही टूट गई थी शादी

﻿