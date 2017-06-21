बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब इस बच्ची को बचाने वाले ने भी गवां दी जान तो भड़क गई भीड़, पुलिसवाले को पीटा
Wed, 21 Jun 2017 02:00 PM IST
साहिबाबाद के वैशाली सेक्टर-4 स्थित हिंडन नहर में नहा रही बच्ची को डूबता देखकर युवक उसे बचाने नहर में कूद गया।
पानी गहरा होने के चलते युवक भी डूबने लगा
। लोगों ने तत्काल पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस गोताखोर लेकर पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक दोनों डूब गए। गुस्साए लोगों ने पुलिस पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाकर हंगामा किया और जमा लगाया। वाहन करीब एक घंटे जाम से जूझते रहे। करीब चार घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद युवक और बच्ची के शव को नहर से निकाल लिए गए।
