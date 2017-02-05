3700 करोड़ की महाठगी के आरोपी के समर्थन में जंतर-मंतर पर उतरे लोग
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
Mahatgi 3700 million people took to the Jantar Mantar in support of the accused{"_id":"58972bec4f1c1b953fe82901","slug":"mahatgi-3700-million-people-took-to-the-jantar-mantar-in-support-of-the-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0920\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0902\u0924\u0930-\u092e\u0902\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ऑनलाइन ठगी के आरोप में पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आए अनुभव मित्तल के समर्थन में जंतर-मंतर पर रविवार को प्रदर्शन हुआ। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लोग शामिल थे। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने अनुभव की तुलना स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी मंगल पांडेय से की।
साथ ही आरोप लगाया कि केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार ने वैश्विक सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट्स कंपनियों के दबाव में मित्तल को गिरफ्तार कराया है। रविवार सुबह से ही समूहों में लोग जंतर-मंतर पहुंचने लगे। लोगों ने हाथ में ‘अनुभव मित्तल को रिहा करो’ के नारे लिखे हुए पोस्टर थे।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.