हाथ की लकीरों में महिला ज्योतिष बता रहीं लव, ब्रेकअप का फ्यूचर, जानिए कैसे
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 07:53 PM IST
आचार्च जी मेरा कॅरिअर नहीं सैटल हो पा रहा है, कम से कम दो इंटरव्यू के तीन-तीन राउंड रोज फेस कर रही हूं पर फाइनल होते-होते रह जाती हूं। कौन से ग्रह हैं जो आगे नहीं बढ़ने दे रहे। कौन सा क्षेत्र मेरे लिए बेस्ट होगा? पंडित जी मेरा ब्रेकअप हो गया है। अब दूसरे रिलेशन में क्या स्थायी हो पाउंगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य जी मेरी लव मैरिज होगी या अरेंज? ये सवाल लिए युवाओं का जमघट नई दिल्ली के प्रगति मैदान में एक सप्ताह चले विश्व पुस्तक मेले में लगे स्टॉल 'नक्षत्र' में पहुंचे। दरअसल, 'नक्षत्र' में कई शहरों से 25 से ज्यादा दिग्गज महिला ज्योतिष, टैरो कार्ड रीडर, हीलर, वास्तुविद,पामिस्ट,वैदिक ज्योतिषाचायोऱ्ं ने शिरकत की।
