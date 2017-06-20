24 घंटे के अंदर टीम इंडिया के इस लिटिल फैन ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचा दी खलबली
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
little fan gets emotional and cry out at india defeat by pakistan in icc champions trophy 2017 {"_id":"594908f34f1c1b2c058b4de0","slug":"little-fan-gets-emotional-and-cry-out-at-india-defeat-by-pakistan-in-icc-champions-trophy-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0932 \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0916\u0932\u092c\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.