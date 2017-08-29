Download App
भारत में पहली बार हुई ये अनूठी सौंदर्य प्रतियोगिता, कोलकाता की न‌िताशा बनीं व‌िजेता

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:19 AM IST
Kolkata transwoman Nitasha, winner of the Miss Transqueen India 2017, know all about her

भारत में पहली बार एक अनूठी सौंदर्य प्रत‌ियोग‌िता हुई ज‌िसमें देशभर की 1500 सुंदर‌ियों ने भाग ल‌िया और इसमें जीत हास‌िल की कोलकाता की न‌िताशा ब‌िस्वास ने।

