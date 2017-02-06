बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केजरीवाल नहीं छोड़ पाए अपना फिल्मी मोह, चुपके से 'रईस' देखने पहुंचे पर ऐसे खुल गई पोल
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:15 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
पंजाब और गोवा चुनाव में व्यस्त होने और तबियत नासाज होने के बावजूद दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल अपना फिल्मी मोह नहीं छोड़ पाए और बड़े ही गोपनीय ढंग से 'रईस' फिल्म देखी लेकिन यह राज छिप न सका।
