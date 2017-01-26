बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में अचानक कुर्सी से उठ पड़े केजरीवाल और उनकी पत्नी, बजाने लगे तालियां
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 11:27 PM IST
दिल्ली के राजपथ पर आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के मुख्य कार्यक्रम में देश-विदेश के कई गणमान्य व्यक्तियों के साथ दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी शिरकत की।
