बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'अब बापू भी केजरीवाल से परेशान हो गए हैं इसलिए उन्होंने मास्क पहन लिया है'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
kapil mishra and manjinder sirsa put pollution mask on mahatma gandhi statue in delhi
{"_id":"5a0d63684f1c1bc1678bbdf3","slug":"kapil-mishra-and-manjinder-sirsa-put-pollution-mask-on-mahatma-gandhi-statue-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092c \u092c\u093e\u092a\u0942 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:11 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
इंसान ही नहीं अब बापू की मूर्ति को भी प्रदूषण से खतरा हो गया है। तभी तो उनकी मूर्ति ने मास्क पहन लिया। आप सोच रहे होंगे कि मूर्ति को आखिर प्रदूषण से बचाने वाला मास्क पहनने की क्या जरूरत आन पड़ी। तो बात ऐसी है कि बापू की मूर्ति को मास्क पहनाया गया है और इससे सीधा निशाना बने हैं दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0adc4b4f1c1b9f678bb376","slug":"what-is-tej-bahadur-yadav-doing-now-know-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0d228d4f1c1b69678bbe13","slug":"state-bank-of-india-changed-cheque-book-rules","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0928-\u0926\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!