हरियाणा के इस गांव में झोलाछाप डॉक्टर ऐसे कराते हैं प्रसव कि सुनकर दिल दहल जाता है
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:21 AM IST
कहने को हरियाणा के क्षेत्र सुख सुविधाओं से संपन्न कहलाते हैं पर एक गांव ऐसा है जहां महिलाएं मजबूर हैं झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों से अपना प्रसव कराने के लिए। कारण, वहां तीस हजार की आबादी पर एक भी डॉक्टर नहीं है। बेशक प्रदेश सरकार और स्वास्थ्य विभाग लाख दावा करें, पर ये बात तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग की पोल खोलती है। हालत इतनी दयनीय है कि कई महिलाओं को मामूली सी परेशानी के लिए भी यहां दस किमी दूर आना पड़ता है। आपको बता दें कि यह कोई और गांव नहीं, बल्कि हरियाणा का साकरस गांव है।
