अपनी 'जान' को बचाने की दिल्लीवासियों ने ऐसे की कोशिश

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 11:01 PM IST
Its 'life' of Delhi such attempt to save

कनॉट प्लेस के इनर सर्कल में 20 फरवरी से वाहनों का आवागमन बंद हो जाएगा। केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय के निर्देश पर एनडीएमसी और यातायात पुलिस ने इनर सर्कल को यातायात के लिए बंद करने और यहां आने वाले लोगों के वाहन खड़े कराने की व्यवस्था कर ली है। इसके अलावा एनडीएमसी ने पार्किंग स्थल से इनर सर्कल तक लोगों के आने-जाने का भी इंतजाम कर लिया है।

cannaught place new delhi

