स्कूल में खेलने के दौरान गिरा छज्जा, छात्र के कंधे में घुसकर छाती से पार हुआ सरिया

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 02:57 PM IST
iron rod penetrate into 8th class student shoulder in greater noida

जेवर के ढुंढेरा गांव में मंगलवार दोपहर छुट्टी के बाद प्राथमिक स्कूल में खेलने पहुंचे छात्रों पर जंगले के ऊपर बना जर्जर छज्जा गिर गया। छज्जे में लगी सरिया एक छात्र के कंधे में घुसते हुए छाती से होते हुए बगल में पार निकल गई।

