प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : सुनवाई कहीं हो बाल सुधार गृह में ही रहेगा आरोपी छात्र
in ryan murder case wherever will be the hearing, accused will stay in the juvenile home
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड में आरोपी छात्र का मामला जुवेनाइल जस्टिस (जेजे) बोर्ड में चले या सामान्य अदालत में उसके बालिग होने तक उसे फरीदाबाद के बाल सुधार गृह में ही रखा जाएगा। बालिग होने के बाद उसे जेल में भी अन्य पेशेवर अपराधियों व कैदियों से अलग रखा जाएगा।
