प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : 16 नवंबर को CBI उठा सकती है ये बड़ा कदम

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 10:20 AM IST
in pradyumn murder case cbi can give clean chit to conductor ashok

भोंडसी स्थित रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल हत्याकांड मामले में सीबीआई ने शनिवार को जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड के समक्ष आरोपी छात्र को पेश किया। रिमांड पूरा होने के बाद सीबीआई ने यहां दस्तावेज तो सौंपे, लेकिन अशोक को क्लीन चिट देने का खुलासा नहीं किया है।

pradyuman thakur ryan international school gurugaon news gurugram news More ...

