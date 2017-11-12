बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : 16 नवंबर को CBI उठा सकती है ये बड़ा कदम
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 10:20 AM IST
भोंडसी स्थित रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल हत्याकांड मामले में सीबीआई ने शनिवार को जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड के समक्ष आरोपी छात्र को पेश किया। रिमांड पूरा होने के बाद सीबीआई ने यहां दस्तावेज तो सौंपे, लेकिन अशोक को क्लीन चिट देने का खुलासा नहीं किया है।
