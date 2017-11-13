बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : हत्या से पहले आरोपी छात्र के दिमाग में इस शख्स का आया ख्याल
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:48 PM IST
भोंडसी के रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में सात वर्षीय प्रद्युम्न की हत्या से पहले आरोपी छात्र इसके परिणाम के बारे में सोच रहा था। उसे अपने छोटे भाई का भी ख्याल आया था कि जैसा वो करने जा रहा है, वैसा कोई उसके साथ कर दे तो। लेकिन तमाम झंझावतों को काबू करते हुए उसने प्रद्यु्म्न की हत्या कर ही डाली।
