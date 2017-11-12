बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रद्युम्न केस : आरोपी छात्र के पिता ने बताया कि कैसे CBI ने उनके बेटे को फंसाया
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:32 PM IST
पूछताछ के बहाने बुलाकर सीबीआई ने मेरे बेटे को बुरी तरह से फंसा दिया है। उसके खिलाफ एफआईआर भी दर्ज कर ली गई है। यह बात शनिवार को आरोपी 11वीं कक्षा के छात्र के पिता ने जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड में सुनवाई के बाद पत्रकारों से कही।
