प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : वरुण ठाकुर ने दाखिल की अर्जी, कहा- आरोपी पर वयस्कों की तरह मामला चलाएं
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:04 PM IST
भोंडसी स्थित रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में हुए प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड में आरोपी छात्र के खिलाफ वयस्क की तरह मामला चलाने को लेकर बुधवार को प्रद्युम्न के पिता ने जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड में अर्जी दाखिल की।
