प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : ये आखिरी रिपोर्ट तय करेगा कंडक्टर अशोक का भविष्य
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 07:42 PM IST
भोंडसी स्थित रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में 8 सितंबर को हुए दूसरी कक्षा के छात्र प्रद्युम्न की हत्या मामले में गिरफ्तार बस कंडक्टर अशोक का भविष्य फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट पर निर्भर है। गुरुग्राम पुलिस व सीबीआई ने सबूतों को जांच के लिए फॉरेंसिक लैब में भेजा हुआ है। लैब की रिपोर्ट आने पर ही सीबीआई तय करेगी कि उसे क्लीन चिट दी जानी है या मामले में उसकी भूमिका को तलाशना है।
