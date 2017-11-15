Download App
रायन केस : पिंटो परिवार हो सकता है शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 07:23 PM IST
in pradyuman murder case pinto family to be arrested on friday

प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड में एक बार फिर पिंटो परिवार पर गिरफ्तारी की तलवार लटकी हुई है। पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में पिंटो परिवार के तीनों सदस्यों की अंतरिम जमानत याचिका पर 17 नवंबर को सुनवाई है।

