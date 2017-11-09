प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड : CBI शुक्रवार को करेगी क्राइम सीन री-क्रिएट, अब इस एंगल पर होगा काम
{"_id":"5a0489634f1c1b9e678ba84e","slug":"in-pradyuman-murder-case-cbi-will-work-on-this-angle-and-will-re-create-the-crime-scene","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भोंडसी स्थित रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड मामले में 11 कक्षा के छात्र को हिरासत में लेने के बाद सीबीआई अब छात्र से पूछताछ कर रही है। इस मामले में संभवत: सीबीआई शुक्रवार को क्राइम सीन री-क्रिएट कर सकती है। फिलहाल छात्र से पूछताछ कर इसमें और लोगों के शामिल होने की भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।
