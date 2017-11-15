Download App
ट्रेड फेयर : वादियों के हुनर को संस्कृति में पिरोता हिमाचल प्रदेश पेवेलियन, देखें PICS

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:50 PM IST
in international trade fair himachal pradesh showed it's talent, view pics

हिमालय की वादियों के हुनर को संस्कृति में पिरोकर दर्शकों तक लेकर आने वाला हिमाचल प्रदेश पेवेलियन दर्शकों के मन को बहुत लुभा रहा है। प्रगति मैदान के हैंगर नम्बर 4 में बनाए गए हिमाचल प्रदेश पेवेलियन में हिमाचल के अलग-अलग इलाकों में सदियों से पहन रहे हुनर की कला का बेजोड़ प्रदर्शन किया गया है। यहां हिमाचल की लोक संगीत कला से लेकर आधुनिक युग के इंटरनेट की दुनिया के जुड़ाव को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पेश किया गया है।

