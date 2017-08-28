Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

इन दो नेताओं की अनदेखी के चलते अपने ही गढ़ में एक-एक वोट के लिए तरसी भाजपा

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 07:04 PM IST
ignorance of two bjp leader led defeat of bjp in bawana by poll in delhi

बवाना विधानसभा क्षेत्र के उपचुनाव परिणाम से दिल्ली सरकार के अस्तित्व पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा और न ही दिल्ली विधानसभा के परिदृश्य में परिवर्तन होगा। मगर इस चुनाव परिणाम से भाजपा को एक के बाद एक करके झटका मिला है।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

bawana election result 2017 delhi news

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

प्रियंका तनेजा ऐसे बनी राम रहीम की हनीप्रीत, जानिए क्या है इनकी असली कहानी?

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing, honeypreet insan story
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

कौन हैं बाबा गुरमीत राम रहीम, जानिए उनके परिवार के बारे में सब कुछ

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentenced, life and family
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ये हैं वो 5 कारण जिसने AAP को फिर से दिलाई बड़ी जीत और भाजपा ने मुंह की खाई

5 reason behind massive win of aam admi party in bawana by poll in delhi
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous poet firaq gorakhpuri on his birthday 28 august by rakesh mishra
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बर्थडे स्पेशल: हिन्‍दुस्‍तानियत की ज़िद का शायर - फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!