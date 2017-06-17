बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नाराज पत्नी को बातचीत करने के बहाने बुलाया पार्क, हत्या कर झाड़ियों में छिपा दी लाश
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:02 PM IST
दिल्ली के कंझावला इलाके में एक पति ने बड़ी बेरहमी से अपनी पत्नी की हत्या कर दी और लाश को ठिकाने लगा दिया। आरोपी ने अनबन की वजह से मायके में रह रही पत्नी को बातचीत के बहाने पार्क में बुलाया था। यहां तार से गला दबाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। युवक ने घर जाकर अपनी मां को घटना बताई। मां ने 100 नंबर पर फोन कर पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दे दी। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
