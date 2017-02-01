बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पांच माह पहले ब्याही पत्नी को छोटी सी बात पर सिलेंडर मारकर दे दी मौत
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 03:09 PM IST
पांच महीने पहले ही पूजा की शादी हुई थी। बुधवार को पूजा ने अपने पति को छोटी सी बात पर डिस्टर्ब किया तो उसके पति ने उसके सिर पर सिलेंडर मारकर उसकी हत्या ही कर दी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़िए आखिर कौन सी ऐसी बात थी जो पति ने खोया आपा।
(सभी फोटोः सौरभ पांडेय/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद)
