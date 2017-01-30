बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए कैसे इस 'आम आदमी' ने बिग बॉस में की एंट्री और बन गया विनर
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 12:54 AM IST
बिग बॉस-10 के फाइनलिस्ट के तौर पर अपनी पहचान बना चुके और देशभर में चर्चा में आ गए मानवीर को बिग बॉस में आने से पहले कोई नहीं जानता था क्योंकि उन्होंने इस शो में आने से पहले तक वो आम आदमी थे और इसी कैटेगरी में उन्हें शो में एंट्री भी मिली और आज वो इस शो के विजेता बन गए हैं।
