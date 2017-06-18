आप जानते हैं क्यों अपने पिता का अंतिम संस्कार करने नहीं जा सके थे कोहली!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
how death of virat kohli father made him a mature cricket player from an eighteen year old teen{"_id":"5946135e4f1c1b9f378b4768","slug":"how-death-of-virat-kohli-father-made-him-a-mature-cricket-player-from-an-eighteen-year-old-teen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक दशक बाद आज चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में भारत अपने चिरप्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान से भिड़ने जा रहा है। इस मैच के प्रति दीवानगी का अंदाजा इस बात से ही लगाया जा सकता है कि इसे दुनिया में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा लोगों के द्वारा एक साथ देखा जाएगा।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.