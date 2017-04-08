बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीएम योगी की सेना ने खुलेआम उड़ाईं कानून की धज्जियां, ये तस्वीरें बयां कर रही सच्चाई
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 04:43 PM IST
रामनवमी के दिन नोएडा में हिंदु युवा वाहिनी ने एक विशाल रैली निकाली जिसमें खुलेआम कानून की धज्जियां उड़ाईं और कोई उन्हें रोकने वाला नहीं था।
(सभी फोटोः लाल सिंह)
