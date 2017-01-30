आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

मिस्‍त्र का शोरमा, हरियाणवी गुलगुला और झारखंड की बिहारी लिट्टी खाना है तो यहां आइये

+बाद में पढ़ें

गौरव चौधरी /अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 01:32 AM IST
Haryana and Jharkhand-foodie disappearing so come here to enjoy the delicacies

31वें अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सूरजकुंड मेले में पहली बार छह नए देश भाग लेने आ रहे हैं। जो अपनी संस्कृति से मेले में आने वाले पर्यटकों को रूबरू करवाएंगे। इसके साथ खाने के शौकीन लोगों  को मेले में मिस्र, झारखंड और हरियाणा के विलुप्त व्यंजनों का मजा मिलेगा। इस मेले में हरियाणा में मनाई जा रही स्वर्ण जंयती की झलक भी देखने को मिलेगी।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

in the rush of western dishes jharkhand and traditional egyptian food

उपेक्षा

कांग्रेस को वफादार कार्यकर्ताओं की नहीं मैनेजरों की जरूरतः कृष्‍णा

Ex cm MS Krishna resigned from congress

Most Viewed

आधार कार्ड को लेकर ये हैं बड़े फैसले, देख लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे आप

These are big decision on aadhar card, see here
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

रोडवेज बस में मिला छुट्टी पर घर आ रहे सेना के जवान का शव, देखिए तस्वीरें

indian army soldier dead body found in roadways bus at rohtak bus stand
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये 10 महिला प्रचारक यूपी में बिगाड़ सकती हैं किसी भी दल का चुनावी गणित, जानें कैसे

these 10 women campaigners can spoil political scenario in up assembly elections
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top