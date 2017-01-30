बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिस्त्र का शोरमा, हरियाणवी गुलगुला और झारखंड की बिहारी लिट्टी खाना है तो यहां आइये
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 01:32 AM IST
31वें अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सूरजकुंड मेले में पहली बार छह नए देश भाग लेने आ रहे हैं। जो अपनी संस्कृति से मेले में आने वाले पर्यटकों को रूबरू करवाएंगे। इसके साथ खाने के शौकीन लोगों को मेले में मिस्र, झारखंड और हरियाणा के विलुप्त व्यंजनों का मजा मिलेगा। इस मेले में हरियाणा में मनाई जा रही स्वर्ण जंयती की झलक भी देखने को मिलेगी।
