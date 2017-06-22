बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अस्पताल में भर्ती बहन के ससुर को देखने का बहाना बनाकर घर से निकला था गैंगरेप का मुख्य आरोपी
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:22 PM IST
गुरुग्राम से अगवा कर महिला से गैंगरेप कर ग्रेटर नोएडा के कासना में फेंकने वाले आरोपी घर से झूठ बोलकर निकले थे और दरिंदगी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। खास बात यह है कि आरोपी अलग-अलग बहाने बनाकर घर से निकले थे और एक ही कार से साथ गुरुग्राम पहुंचे थे। फरार मुख्यारोपी गुरुग्राम के अस्पताल में भर्ती बहन के ससुर को देखने के लिए गुरुग्राम गया था और परिजनों के मुताबिक वह उनको देखने अस्पताल भी पहुंचा था। ग्रेटर नोएडा में इमलिया के तीनों मुख्यारोपी शादीशुदा हैं। उनकी उम्र 25 से 30 साल के बीच की है।
