बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
40 लाख से ज्यादा लोग देख चुके हैं 'मैसेंजर ऑफ गॉड' की बेटी की इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
gurmeet ram rahim daughter honeypreet insan playing 21 role in her debut film
{"_id":"5890590d4f1c1b691ae8031c","slug":"gurmeet-ram-rahim-daughter-honeypreet-insan-playing-21-role-in-her-debut-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091c\u0930 \u0911\u092b \u0917\u0949\u0921' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 04:57 PM IST
फिल्म का ट्रेलर 25 जनवरी को 2 करोड़ 75 लाख लोगों के बीच जारी किया गया। जिसे अब तक 60 हजार बार रिट्वीट किया गया है। ट्रेलर को यू-ट्यूब पर 40 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589020ec4f1c1b0b13e80a2b","slug":"woman-who-is-living-as-a-man-since-last-25-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0914\u0930\u0924, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58907e494f1c1b0b13e80ea6","slug":"aparna-yadav-is-richest-amongst-lucknow-assembly-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58905a6a4f1c1b3c3de81a75","slug":"mulayam-singh-yadav-son-prateek-yadav-lamborghini-car-next-is-what","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top