गुड़गांव में छोले-कुल्चे का ठेला लगाने वाली महिला ने एक साल में ही खोल लिया अपना रेस्त्रां

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 11:26 PM IST
gurgaon lady who run chhole kulche stall to support her family now have her own restaurant

शायद उर्वशी जैसी महिलाएं ही असल मायने में सुपर हीरो होती हैं। एक वक्त जिस परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति इतनी बुरी थी कि एक गृहिणी को बाहर निकल कर काम करना पड़ा आज उसी की बदौलत परिवार और वो खुद एक सम्माजनक स्थिति में है। वही उर्वशी ज‌िसने आर्थ‌िक मुसीबतों में घ‌िरे अपने पर‌िवार को छोले-कुल्चे का ठेला लगाकर संभाला था।

