गुड़गांव में छोले-कुल्चे का ठेला लगाने वाली महिला ने एक साल में ही खोल लिया अपना रेस्त्रां
शायद उर्वशी जैसी महिलाएं ही असल मायने में सुपर हीरो होती हैं। एक वक्त जिस परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति इतनी बुरी थी कि एक गृहिणी को बाहर निकल कर काम करना पड़ा आज उसी की बदौलत परिवार और वो खुद एक सम्माजनक स्थिति में है। वही उर्वशी जिसने आर्थिक मुसीबतों में घिरे अपने परिवार को छोले-कुल्चे का ठेला लगाकर संभाला था।
