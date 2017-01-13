आपका शहर Close

चार साल बाद भी निर्भया की मां नहीं देना चाहती अपनी बेटी को श्रद्घांजलि क्योंकि...

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 05:57 PM IST
four years on, nirbhaya mother and family still waiting for justice

राजधानी में निर्भया को श्रद्धांजलि देने का दौर शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन उसके घर में सन्नाटा पसरा है। मां अपनी बेटी को याद करते हुए आंखों से बस आंसू बहाती है। सिसकते हुए मां बस इतना ही कह पाती हैं कि दुनिया भर में मेरी बच्ची को 16 दिसंबर को श्रद्धांजलि दी जाएगी पर हम तो वो भी नहीं कर सकते।

delhi news nirbhaya gang rape case

