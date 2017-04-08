ये है यूपी का पहला एंटी रोमियो दल, इसकी लेडी इंस्पेक्टर ने किया एक चौंका देने वाला खुलासा
first anti romeo squad in up and its lady inspector told the truth about eve teasing{"_id":"58e0d2024f1c1bbf6e5b3cfd","slug":"first-anti-romeo-squad-in-up-and-its-lady-inspector-told-the-truth-about-eve-teasing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0902\u091f\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0932, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में इन दिनों अगर किसी का खौफ है तो वो एंटी रोमियो स्क्वाड है। हाल ही में इस टीम द्वारा एक रोमियो का सरेआम बाल मुंडवाने का वीडियो वायरल हो गया जिसके बाद एंटी रोमियो स्क्वाड की मनमानी पर पूरे देश में चर्चा होने लगी। लेकिन इस बारे में प्रदेश में सबसे पहले बनने वाले दल की महिला पुलिस का खुलासा चौंका देने वाला है।
